City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO. 1598

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1598

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING THE GROWTH MANAGEMENT ACT (GMA) 2025 PERIODIC REVIEW AND UPDATE, ADOPTING AN AMENDED COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR THE CITY OF RUSTON TO COMPLY WITH THE GMA; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular City Council Meeting, held on March 03, 2026, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1598. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544 x 102.

IDX-1027482

March 5, 2026