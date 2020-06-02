City of Ruston

City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing

by Ken Spurrell

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on June 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on Resolution No. 713, regarding adoption of an updated 6-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available on line at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-899945

June 2, 2020

