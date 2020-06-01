NO. 20-2-06027-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

DEBORAH BAILEY, as Administrator of the Estate of George K. Seal and Marca G. Seal,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARIA J. WATSON, Deceased, and THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SAID MARIA J. WATSON; ROBERT LEE WATSON, BARBARA K. O’KEEFE, HEIDI STULL, EVERON A. WATSON, Deceased, and THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SAID EVERON A. WATSON; MICHAEL CARROLL, AS TRUSTEE OF THE MARIA J. WATSON TRUST, and ANY AND ALL OCCUPANTS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT 31110 MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY EAST, EATONVILLE, WASHINGTON, 98328,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was June 1, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Third-Party Plaintiff, DEBORAH BAILEY, as Administrator of the Estate of George K. Seal and Marca G. Seal, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, at his office below stated. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

The purpose of the action is to adjudicate and determine that the Defendants have no interest in the following described real property, the Defendants’ interest, if any, having been acquired by the Plaintiff by quiet title:

More located at the commonly known address of:

31110 Mountain Highway East

Eatonville, Pierce County, Washington, 98328

More particularly described as follows:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THE EAST 50 FEET FOR PRIMARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 5.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 0317121008

DATED this 28th day of May, 2020.

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES, PLLC

/s/DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

WSBA #22267 Attorney for Plaintiff

1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 2020