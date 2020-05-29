Federal Lifeline Provides Financial Relief for Tacoma Art Museum

On May 5 Tacoma Art Museum was notified of acceptance for a $520,000 loan from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP). Administered by the Small Business Administration, this loan will be used to cover payroll for TAM employees through July 1. On May 6, TAM returned 38 staff positions to their regularly scheduled hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic TAM shuttered our doors on March 13.

“We are incredibly grateful to get this aid through PPP,” noted David F. Setford, TAM’s Executive Director. “While this doesn’t offset the normal admissions income or generous community contributed income projected in this year’s budget, it does allow us to take care of people and our community. Under Governor Inslee’s plan, museums are a Phase 3 business and we don’t know when we will be able to welcome back the public. In the meantime, TAM is very active online.”

TAM has ramped up digital offerings such as TAM at Home, a digital arts education instructional series, online teacher workshops, and virtual art talks.

The annual spring luncheon, previously scheduled for April 28, has been transitioned online. From May 26 to June 1, TAM will focus attention on raising funds and highlight the new 5-year commitment to acquiring art work by women artists and artists of color. Culminating in a live virtual event on Monday, June 1 broadcast through Zoom, participants will get a chance to hear and see some of the ways that artwork by diverse artists will be present in upcoming exhibitions and TAM’s permanent collections.

“We recognize that many American art museums, including TAM, have extensive collections of art work by white men. We also strongly believe that other artists have an important place in our museum and need to be accessible to our community,” stated Setford.

Tacoma Art Museum remains closed to the public.

