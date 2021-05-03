City of Ruston

Notice of Application and Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Variance (VAR 21-0046) request submitted by Jacqueline Johnston, which proposes to allow alternate shared driveway access from N Commercial Street, rather than from N Baltimore Street. The proposal is located within the Residential (RES) zone at 5301 N Commercial Street, Ruston, WA.

The public hearing will be held virtually via GoTo Meeting which the public may join at the following link:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/863471029

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (872) 240-3412

Access Code: 863-471-029

All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials for this proposal, please contact Ruston City Hall at 253-759-3544 and PDF copies can be emailed to you upon request.

Public comments or questions may also be submitted in writing to Rob White, Community Development Director by e-mail at robw@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-926290