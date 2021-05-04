PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

SOUTH HILL MALL TRANSIT CENTER RENOVATION

CONTRACT NO. 1179

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the South Hill Mall Transit Center Renovation Project.

Scope of Work:

Renewal of Bus Shelters to include replacement of damaged wood framing, roof replacement, gutters and flashings, exterior coating finish work and in-kind lighting replacement. Restroom and Utility Buildings to include general cleaning of spaces, replacement of toilet accessories, interior painting, exterior cleaning and coating, and in-kind lighting replacement. General site improvements including lighting replacement at lamp posts, selective replacement of concrete driveway paving, sidewalk upgrades at ADA ramps, and sidewalk repairs.

Alternate No. 1: Replace all glass panels at bus shelters.

The Engineer’s Estimate is $1,200,000.00 to $1,600,000.00. Covid-19 Safety Precaution Requirements:

Pierce Transit is committed to ensuring our staff and visitors comply with the Governor’s orders and follow social distancing and prevention measures established by the United States Department of Labor’s Guidance. To ensure a safe public Pre-Bid Conference and Public Bid Opening, every attendee at either event must comply with the following safety protocols:

1. Temperature checking at the door will be required at Public Bid Opening

2. A mask must be worn while at the Pre-Bid Conference and Public Bid Opening 3. Maintain six (6) feet distance between others

4. One (1) representative from each company preferred

The above protocols are subject to change as conditions and requirements dictate.

Pre-Bid Conference and Walk-through:

A Pre-Bid Conference and walk-through will be held at the Project site located at 503 39th AVE SW, Puyallup, Washington 98373 on May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Parking is available across from the South Hill Mall Transit Center at the South Hill Mall.

Bid Submittal:

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s Headquarters until 10:00 a.m. on May 25, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Hand-delivered sealed Bids shall be delivered to Pierce Transit’s Training Center Building, located at 3720 96th St. SW, on the south side of 96th St. SW across from the Bus Lot in Lakewood, WA 98499. Parking available at the Visitors Lot, on the East side of the building.

Mailed Bids shall be addressed to Pierce Transit 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington, 98499 attention Naomi Graham, Contract Coordinator. All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Naomi Graham, Contract Coordinator via email ngraham@piercetransit.org. Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Naomi Graham

Contract Coordinator

IDX-926435

May 4, 2021