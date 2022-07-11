CITY OF FIRCREST-SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF FIRCREST

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466. This meeting is open to the public. For questions, please email jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. You may also visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-958530

