Best Delta 8 Gummies In 2022: Top 5 Weed Gummy Brands To Buy Legal Marijuana Dispensary Near Me

If you are looking for the most convenient way to benefit from the full potency of Delta-8, read this.

As one of the most favorable products on the CBD market, Delta-8 gummies are gaining fame each day.

Being the hottest product with the ultimate benefits, these gummies are as powerful as the Delta-9 but without Delta-9’s side effects.

Loved by many, we are sure that you will also find your love for the best Delta-8 gummies.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles [2022]:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles And Marijuana Gummies Online Hollyweed – Top Delta 8 Store To Buy Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies Diamond CBD – Most Potent Weed Edibles With CBD Isolate + Delta 8 3Chi – Affordable Delta 8 Edibles For Beginners With THC Content

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

When we say Exhale Wellness, we immediately think of healing. As this brand’s philosophy is to promote an alternative to traditional medicine, they strive to achieve balance throughout the whole body.

With hemp’s therapeutic qualities, Exhale Wellness always tries to make the most of it. That’s why they have come up with some great, high-grade Delta-8 gummies that will undoubtedly take your Delta-8 experience to another level.

In addition, if you wonder how they taste, we can only describe it as a fruity euphoria.

Interested yet?

Highlights

Discreet

If you are someone who cherishes your privacy, this goes for you.

According to theislandnow, with the Delta-8 gummies, you will have the maximum level of privacy and discretion, just like the regular gummies.

You can consume them whenever you want without worrying about those unpleasant stares.

As Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 gummies are bite-sized, they can also be an ideal addition to your busy day, and you can take them with you wherever you go.

Discreet and effective. We love it.

Convenient

With today’s life tempo, we hardly have any time to spend on something less important. That’s why Exhale Wellness made its products as effective and convenient as possible.

Coming in small, easily-transportable bottles, you can carry these gummies wherever you want.

Also another great perk is that these gummies come pre-dosed, so Exhale Wellness saves you quite a lot of time. And we are so thankful for that.

With all of this concluded, there is no doubt that Exhale Wellness’s number one priority is convenience.

Quick results

If you associate Delta-8 gummies with a prolonged time of the effect kicking in, that is not the case with Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 gummies.

As these Delta-8 gummies are partially absorbed in your mouth, you will certainly feel the effects much faster than, let’s say, brownies, cookies, etc.

Delicious

Many times people equate Delta-8 gummies with an earthy, not-so-pleasant bitter taste. But, if you decide on Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 gummies, we assure you that you will not encounter that kind of problem.

Packed with a fruity, delicious flavor, these gummies will make your taste buds go crazy!

Long-lasting effects

A very interesting fact that we want to mention is that Delta-8 gummies have relatively longer-lasting effects.

That being said, you can expect these gummies’ effects to last anywhere from six to eight hours.

So, that means you will have plenty of time to do your everyday chores and activities without having to worry if the effect will wear off.

Pros

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free

Excellent ratings

Free shipping

100% natural

High potency

Infused with full-spectrum Delta-8 extract

No animal gelatine

Third-party lab-tested for accuracy

If you subscribe, you can save up to 25%

Cons

Shipping is not available in 17 states (check which ones are on the Exhale Wellness’s website)

Shipping is also not available out of the US

Customer reviews

Describing them as the new gold standard of gummies and the go-to gummies, people seem to really love this product.

In addition, customers noted that these gummies are easy to navigate, also the healthiest, and the most potent gummies that they have ever tried.

They swear that after trying the gummies, they have become their life-long customers.

In the end, the majority of users commented that they would be ordering more, so this is the greatest proof that Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 gummies are the best on the market.

#2. BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles And Marijuana Gummies Online

When we say BudPop, our minds immediately associate this brand with never-ending creativity.

As BudPop’s team was unhappy with the Delta-8 offer on the current market, they took the job into their hands and created Delta-8 gummies that people are crazy about.

With their careful selecting process while crafting these gummies, BudPop included only the highest-quality ingredients.

That’s why BudPop’s Delta-8 gummies range among the best Delta-8 gummies on the market.

They are made out of exceptional quality and slowly but steadily are reaching for the first place.

Another great thing we want to point out about BudPop’s product is that each gummy contains 25 milligrams of Delta-8 THC, and also, with each bottle, you get 25 gummies.

So, what’s not to love there?

Highlights

Different flavors

In order to be able to accustom to many different users, BudPop made sure that they include three different die-for flavors. You can choose between Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC gummies, Blue Dream Berry Delta-8 THC gummies, and Watermelon Zkittlez Delta-8 THC gummies.

Each of these flavors is a story for itself. With a bursting fruity aroma, you have the feeling that you are eating the fruit itself.

So, visit BudPop’s website and choose the flavor you are craving most. There is no one right choice. All of them are Delta-8 gummy stars on the Delta-8 market.

Shopping benefits

When it comes to good deals, BudPop is undoubtedly the synonym for that.

With their kind and generous offers, you can save up quite a lot of money if you use their discounts wisely.

First, if you are interested in buying three or five Delta-8 gummy packs, get ready to be offered a discount that simply can not be resisted.

Second, if you are a new customer, so to say, a first-time buyer, you are offered a 20% discount. And, if you thought that that’s it, well, it is not.

On top of this, you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

So hop on to BudPop’s website and make your deal as soon as possible.

Ingredients

In addition, we want to show you what ingredients you can find in BudPop’s Delta-8 gummies.

As we appreciate clean and natural composition, we are happy to inform you that these gummies are simply one of the most exceptionally crafted products with minimal and 100% natural ingredients.

Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC gummies ingredients

Pectin; sunflower oil Delta-8 THC, plant-derived terpenes

Additional ingredients include corn syrup, small amounts of sugar, and natural coloring

Blue Dream Berry Delta-8 THC gummies ingredients

Natural food coloring, plant-derived terpenes, pectin; Delta-8 THC

Additional ingredients include sunflower oil, sugar, and corn syrup

Watermelon Zkittlez Delta-8 THC gummies ingredients

Delta-8 THC, pectin, natural coloring, plant-derived terpenes

Additional ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, and sunflower oil

Pros

Made in the USA

Vegan-friendly

Third-party tested for accuracy

Three different flavors

High-quality and non-GMO

Free and fast shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

High-potency

625 milligrams of Delta-8 THC

You can choose between a single, three-pack, or five-pack offer

If you subscribe, you can get 25% off

Cons

On the pricier side

Shipping is not available out of the US

Customer reviews

When people hear fruity flavors, they usually think of an overly-sweet and disgusting taste. But, with BudPop, you get another different story.

The users who have tried their product are simply raving about how good, and flavorful BudPop’s gummies are. They say it feels like you are eating real watermelon and strawberry gelato.

So, for all of you with a sweet tooth out there, this might be the right Delta-8 brand for you.

In addition, users point out the long-lasting effects of these Delta-8 gummies.

Also, customers commented that since starting using these gummies, their quality of life had improved significantly. And we couldn’t agree more.

#3. Hollyweed – Top Delta 8 Store To Buy Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

When a group of wellness-focused individuals gets together, well, it must be for something good.

So, it is not strange that Hollyweed’s team of experts and medical cannabinoid professionals surely crafted one of the most loved Delta-8 gummies on the market.

As strong believers in the positive and healing powers of the hemp plants, they have created products that align with their philosophy of life. A philosophy that they want to pass on to us.

Owing to that, they have established Hollyweed’s foundation on the six pillars of wellness; physical, environmental, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual.

So, having all of this in mind, you can be sure that Hollyweed’s Delta-8 gummies will turn your life upside down.

In a positive manner, of course.

Highlights

Simple and beneficial ingredients

When we are looking for Delta-8 gummies, we are looking for a product with as few ingredients as possible.

In addition, all the ingredients must be 100% natural, beneficial, and have an actual function in the product.

With Hollyweed’s Delta-8 gummies, we have checked all of those requirements, as their product is made out of only the key necessary ingredients.

Active ingredients

Delta-8 THC, pressed sunflower oil, Spirulina

Other ingredients

Organic cane sugar, water, carnauba wax, pectin, organic fruit, and vegetable concentrates, and natural flavors

Benefits

They can reduce physical discomfort – if you are experiencing any kind of physical discomforts such as swelling, aches, and other minor physical ailments, you can try these as gummies as they are supposed to make you relaxed and comfortable.

Also, they can be a great snack after a long tiring day or after an extensive workout.

They can promote better sleep – Whenever you feel like the dreams just won’t come, or if you are experiencing an irregular sleeping schedule, you might want to try taking a gummy half an hour before you go to sleep.

As they are supposed to provide deeper sleep, you can finally have a good night’s sleep without going through a lot of trouble.

Two different types to choose from

Whether you prefer the regular Delta-8 gummies or you are a cubes lover, Hollyweed got you covered.

With their two different types of Delta-8 gummies, you can choose what suits your personality best!

First, you got Delta-8 gummy cubes. Second, you got the regular Delta-8 gummies.

Whichever type you decide on, we are sure that you will not regret it, as they are equally super-delicious.

Pros

Different sizing options of 750 milligrams and 1500 milligrams

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Third party tested for purity

Made with organic ingredients

Cruelty-free

Consumer-reviewed

Two different gummy types

Discreet

Cons

Available only online

No shipping out of the US

Customer reviews

After trying the product, customers noted that the gummies’ taste felt like they were back in their childhood. With a strong yet non-overpowering fruit flavor, these Delta-8 gummies can be just the perfect little fruity treat.

Also, many people love and appreciate the fact that Hollyweed’s Delta-8 gummies are made exclusively out of 100% natural ingredients.

Most of them said that they would buy these gummies for the rest of their lives.

So, that fact speaks for itself that Hollyweed’s team made one hell of a Delta-8 product.

#4. Diamond CBD – Most Potent Weed Edibles With CBD Isolate + Delta-8

With Diamond CBD’s extended list of products, there is no way that someone will not find what they are looking for.

What characterizes diamond CBD are the many different options, flavors, strengths, and products.

To be more specific, when it comes to the Delta-8 gummies, they have made it really hard to decide, as all of their gummies sound incredible.

You just have the urge to try them all.

So, let’s take a look at what makes Diamond CBD Delta-8 square gummies – 4000x so special.

Highlights

Different strength options

When we mentioned that Diamond CBD offers a variety of products, different sizes, and strengths, we weren’t kidding. They are the only brand that offers such an expansive list of products to choose from.

So, when it comes to Delta-8 gummies, they offer three different strengths, which are:

500 milligrams

1500 milligrams

4000 milligrams

Shopping benefits

As Delta-8 gummies can be somewhat expensive, Diamond CBD offers great deals to help you get them without major financial troubles.

The first option to choose from is a one-time purchase. With this option, you get free two-day shipping on all orders above $100. Also, you get 10% off.

The second option to choose from is ‘subscribe and save.’ What is great about this option is that you get free shipping, you can cancel anytime, and on top of that, you get 40% off.

Effects from the active ingredients

In continuation, let’s take a look at the effects that active ingredients in the Diamond CBD Delta-8 gummies can have on one’s body.

May improve sleep

Can relieve the stress

Can stimulate relaxation

Can help reduce anxiety

Flavors

Diamond CBD Delta-8 gummies come in three different flavors in the same package.

Blueberry

Mango

Watermelon

Pros

Three different strengths

Two buying options

Very high potency

Contain 2000 milligrams of Delta-8

Contain 2000 milligrams of CBD isolate

Three delicious flavors

Tested and safe to consume

Cons

Shipping is not available out of the US

On the pricier side

Customer reviews

Users unanimously agree that these Delta-8 gummies do what they are supposed to do.

People really enjoy the gummies’ potency, relaxing effects, and especially gummies flavors.

They say that no other gummies can even come close to Diamond CBD when it comes to their flavoring.

Most buyers use these gummies before going to sleep. And each of them left only positive comments that the gummies really helped them fall asleep.

In addition, some customers wrote that their insomnia had been finally cured after trying Diamond CBD ‘s gummies, so we see no reason why you wouldn’t buy them.

#5. 3Chi – Affordable Delta 8 Edibles For Beginners With THC Content

When you have a biochemist with fifteen years of product formulation experience, you know you are up for a standard golden product.

Witnessing the hemp’s healing powers, he deepened his job with more extensive cannabinoid research. Through this research, he was able to bring the minor cannabinoids to market with one goal in his mind – creating the most effective products on the market.

After that point on, the rest is history. 3Chi managed to become the leading Delta-8 and CBD distributor in the United States.

With their extraordinary Delta-8 gummies, they surely are the leaders in the Delta-8 industry.

Highlights

Flavor options

If you are someone who absolutely loves fruit flavors, brace yourself because 3Chi’s Delta-8 gummies will knock your socks off.

With their flavorful, natural, and delicious tastes, you get the feeling that you are consuming some bourgeois treat.

There are three flavor options to choose from:

Strawberry

Black Raspberry

Watermelon

Third-party lab-tested

The reason besides the third-party lab testing is that the Delta-8 THC must be created in a lab.

This fact entails additional security measures that must be followed at all costs.

So, that’s why the 3Chi’s team made sure that all of their hemp-derived products are batch tested with lab tests coming from a reputable lab.

By doing so, they can get assured that all of their products are free from harmful byproducts.

Simple ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, the simpler, the better.

That’s why 3Chi made sure to use only a few ingredients in their Delta-8 gummies so they can provide the highest quality possible.

Sugar, pectin, distilled water, glucose syrup, natural and artificial flavors, citric acid, natural and artificial colors, sodium citrate, and hemp oil.

Delta-9 THC content: <0.3%

Incredible solutions for the non-smokers/vapers

If you can not stand smoking and vaping but still want to experience the Delta-8 effects, the Delta-8 gummies are the perfect solution for you.

With the great taste and really high potency, they made for an ideal choice for everyone out there.

Pros

Three different flavors

No hemp taste

Made from 100% organic-grown & US hemp

Vegan Ingredients

Cruelty-free

No animal gelatin

You are offered a coupon for a free mini-pack Delta-8 gummies

<0,3 Delta-9 THC

Two different quantity options

Potent and long-lasting

Fast-acting

Cons

Shipping is not available out of the US

Customer reviews

People love shopping on their website as they can always find something new and interesting or something that they are specifically in the mood for.

3Chi’s gummies burst with delicious fruity flavors like green apple and blue raspberry that no one can remain indifferent to. These cbd products are derived from hemp products.

People usually consume half a gummy, and they say that it is enough to get them through the day as they are super potent. You get maximum benefits out of these cbd gummies.

In addition to that, the majority of the users said that the delivery is really fast and that the products are of top-notch quality. 3Chi comes in the category of trustworthy brands.

So to conclude, everybody agrees that 3Chi is a revelation, and once you try it, you keep coming back.

How We Made the List While Selecting The Top Brands To Buy Delta 8 Gummies Online?

When it comes to Delta-8 gummies, it seems as if new products are coming every day. This can be a good thing, but it can also make things even harder. Because when you decide to purchase Delta-8 gummies, you have no idea where to start, or which Delta 8 gummies are the best.

So, to make your job easier, we went through lots of brands. We had very strictly defined criteria that we followed every step of the way. And we must say, we did a pretty good job finding the best Delta-8 THC Gummies.

In addition, we made sure that all of the brands offer only high-quality products and are transparent and responsible companies.

Lastly, whichever brand of Delta-8 gummies you choose, we are sure that it will be your best experience so far.

Things to Consider When Buying Delta-8 Edibles

Brand transparency and reputation

Let’s say you are interested in some Delta-8 brand, but you can not seem to find any legit information on that brand, let alone on the Delta-8 gummies.

This situation points only to one thing, and that is that the brand is a scammer brand.

So, if you decide to order from them, they will most certainly just take your money and disappear.

That’s why you need to be very careful when displaying and publishing important information.

If a brand has published everything that is of essential importance, it means that the particular brand is transparent, and we absolutely love that.

Another important thing is the brand’s reputation. If you want to find out something more about a brand’s reputation, you should first collect as many experiences from people as you can.

If it seems that people trust and swear by that particular brand, well, you are good to go.

User reviews

When in doubt whether the Delta-8 THC Products will work for you, the first thing you should do is go and check the user reviews section. In that section, you can compare different users’ experiences and comments and eventually find the truth about the Delta-8 gummies you are interested in buying.

If you decide to skip this step and just order the product, that might be equal to throwing your money away.

That is why you must make sure that a certain product will be the right fit for you and that it will meet all of your expectations and desires.

So, to conclude, you should never leave out the user’s experience section if you want to purchase the best product possible.

Third-party lab-testing

We all want the products we consume to be safe for use and tested. It is the same with the Delta-8 gummies.

If you do not see any information regarding third-party testing on the Delta-8 gummies’ website, just immediately get out of there.

You want to purchase THC gummies that have been declared safe through numerous tests approved by the U.S. government.

Moreover, results from those tests must be publicly published on the brand’s website.

Benefits of Consuming Delta 8 Gummies

If you are unsure about the benefits of Delta-8 gummies consumption, then keep on reading.

In addition, we will gladly list some of them.

May aid overall mobility

May reduce skin-related issues

May promote better rest and sleep

May encourage a calm mood

May positively impact social interactions

May reduce agitation

May relieve general discomfort

Dosage for Delta 8 Edibles

When trying Delta-8 products, it is always recommended to start with the lowest dose possible. Because you can not predict how your body will react, it is better to be safe than sorry.

After you build a tolerance to the Delta-8, you can slowly increase the dose until you are content with the effects that come from it.

Moreover, as all of us are different, there is not one single equation that can determine the right amount of Delta-8. But, many factors can impact how your body will react to the Delta-8.

Some of those factors are:

Weight

Metabolism

The level of how active you are

Your purpose for taking Delta-8 gummies

Age

Medical history

Overall tolerance of the Delta-8

FAQs On Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. What Are Delta-8 THC Gummies?

Without the negative side of the Delta-9, these gummies are bite-sized, fruity, and tasty Delta-8 infused snacks.

This newly discovered cannabinoid works twice as hard to promote stronger effects. These effects may positively impact discomfort relief, relaxation, euphoric sleep, and more.

Another important thing to know is that although Delta-8 is more powerful than CBD, you should not be experiencing any severe side effects such as paranoia.

Q2. Why Eat Delta-8 Gummies?

Alongside the many benefits that can come from consuming Delta-8 gummies, we want to dwell on these few benefits.

Convenience – As they are easily transportable, you can carry them everywhere with you. The small package they come into can fit almost everywhere.

So, whenever you are on the go, you will not have to worry about Delta-8 gummies because they will be right there by your side.

Flavor – Not many people can stand the bitter and earthy taste of CBD. That’s why these gummies are an ideal choice for everyone with that problem.

As these gummies come in many different flavors, we are sure that there is something for everyone.

Some of their most famous flavors are strawberry, watermelon, blackberry, etc.

Everybody that has tried Delta-8 gummies said that the taste is the same as if you are having juice or regular fruit-flavored candy.

Duration – They are known for the long-latency period because they need to absorb through your digestive tract. This means that after it kicks in, the effects will also last longer.

Discretion – Being a bite-sized treat, the Delta-8 gummies are the perfect way to consume your daily Delta-8 dose without those weird stares discreetly.

Q3. How Are The Best Delta-8 Products Made?

It is not a secret that the best way to make the highest-quality Delta-8 products is the conversion of CBD to Delta-8.

Also, the hemp plant itself must be carefully grown and of the highest quality.

In addition to that, using the CO2 extraction methods ensures that this conversion is done in the safest way possible.

So, that means that the products derived from these processes are the purest, safest, and cleanest.

Conclusion: Get Delta 8 Edibles From Top Marijuana Dispensaries

So, whenever you feel like you need a fruity treat that is also enriched with Delta-8, you know what to reach for.

Delta-8 gummy bears are the perfect choice for many people, thanks to the countless benefits that come with them. But avoid them if you are going for drug tests.

Avoid taking them in excess, they may affect blood pressure , known or unknown heart rate , intraocular pressure and may increase eye pressure.

Whether you feel like a strawberry gelato flavor or consuming your Delta-8 while hiking, these gummies are open to many consuming possibilities. You can consume them for complete relaxation as they are federally legal.

In addition to that, we want to assure you that every product suggestion we have made is safe for use and lab tested , effective, potent, and loved by thousands of people.

Finally, you can visit the brands we’ve reviewed , read the customer experience sections and choose the right Delta-8 gummy flavor for you. Enjoy!