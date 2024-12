City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

CITY OF FIRCREST

DECEMBER 10,2024

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1732: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1725 TO AUTHORIZE ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES OF FUNDS FOR MATTERS NOT FORESEEN AT THE TIME OF FILING THE 2024 ANNUAL BUDGET, PROVIDING SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1733: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE 1666, SECTION 3 AND FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE 23.04.020 ADOPTING THE 2024 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1734: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE 21.04.030 RESIDENTIAL RATE AND AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE 21.04.040 COMMERCIAL RATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1735: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-1006526

December 12, 2024