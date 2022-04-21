CITY OF FIRCREST

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Fircrest, WA invites proposals from qualified firms to provide Building Official/ Inspection Services to the City. The ideal firm will have experience providing Inspection Services to public sector agencies. The deadline for submittal of proposals is May 27, 2022, at 4:00 PM, Pacific Time. The City of Fircrest currently has a contract Building Official/ Inspector. The City has 2 staff members that support the Planning & Building Department. The City currently conducts inspections two days per week. For the full RFQ and additional information please visit the City’s website at: www.cityoffircrest.net/request-proposals-services. IDX-953018

April 21, May 13, 2022