CITY OF FIRCREST-PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY 2022 BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 26, 2021, commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2022 Budget. These meetings are open to the public. These meetings are open to the public at 115 Ramsdell Street Fircrest, WA 98466. Call-in information will also be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-939878

October 6, 2021