City of Fircrest-Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a Special City Council Meeting on May 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, for the purpose of considering the proposed Interlocal Agreement with Tacoma School District No. 10 for the Use and Restoration of Whittier Park and to take any necessary action. No other business will be considered. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901. IDX-1030339

May 4, 2026