NO. 26-4-01111-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GARYLE PHILLIP BRADFORD

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claims in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 4, 2026

Personal Representative:

SHIRLEY JO BRADFORD

P.O.BOX 731172 PUYALLUP WA 98373-0050

IDX-1030296

May 4, 11, 18, 2026