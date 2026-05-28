CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a Special City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 7:15 P.M. in the Council Chambers at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, for the sole purpose of convening into Executive Session to review the performance of a Public Employee, pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(g). No other business will be considered. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901. IDX1031530

May 28, 2026