Case No.: 26-4-00753-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In the Matter of the Estate of:

RICHARD FRANCIS LUSK,

Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor, or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 27 day of July, 2026

Jocelyn Isaacs

Personal Representative

Address: 5721 183rd Ave, E APT. 9 Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Phone 253-457-3957

IDX1031410

May 28, June 4, 11, 2026