NO. 26-4-01270-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ALICE (MITZIE) M. MOORE,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this May 12, 2026

Personal Representative of said Estate /s/ JACK E. MOORE

2589 S. Hametown Rd.

Copley, Ohio 44203

Presented by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By:/s/MOHAMMAD QADAM SHAH, WSBA #64281 AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Attorneys for Petitioner

Phone: (253) 572-4500

mshah@eisenhowerlaw.com akhalaf@eisenhowerlaw.com

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 28, 2026.

IDX1031520

May 28, June 4, 11, 2026