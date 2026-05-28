NO. 26-4-03974-4 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

FRANS JON EYLDERS

Deceased.

Glen R. Clausing has been appointed as personal representative of the above captioned Estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative c/o the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

/S/ Glen R. Clausing

Glen R. Clausing, WSBA # 5755

Personal Representative

155 -141st Pl NE Bellevue, WA 98007-6911

(425) 213-8937

IDX-1031456

May 28, June 4, 11, 2026