City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF CANCELED MEETING
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 4, 2026
CITY OF FIRCREST
NOTICE OF CANCELED PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING & SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular Fircrest Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, has been canceled. The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. in Council Chambers at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, for the purpose of discussing Fircrest Legislative Priorities relating to HB 1337, HB 1096, HB 1757, SB 6015, and SB 5559. No other business will be considered. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net
IDX-1030383
May 4, 2026