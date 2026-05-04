City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF CANCELED MEETING

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF CANCELED PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING & SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular Fircrest Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, has been canceled. The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. in Council Chambers at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, for the purpose of discussing Fircrest Legislative Priorities relating to HB 1337, HB 1096, HB 1757, SB 6015, and SB 5559. No other business will be considered. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for calendar and agenda updates. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-1030383

May 4, 2026