CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with WAC 197-11-340(2);, the City of Fircrest issued an Environmental Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) on January 26, 2023, regarding a Preliminary Site Plan application for a mixed-use development consisting of four buildings containing 391 residential units and 9,968 SF of retail/commercial space, plus publicly accessible open space facilities, on a 9.49-acre site. The proposed project address is 2119 Mildred Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C3030(2)(c). This decision was made after a review of an environmental checklist on file with the City of Fircrest. This information is available to the public on request.

This information is available on the website: www.cityoffircrest.net/applications. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Monday, February 13, 2023, at 5:00PM. Written comment may be sent to: Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-970685

January 30, 2023