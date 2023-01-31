Case No. 22-2-08423-1

Summons by Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

Buddy Brock, an individual, Plaintiff, vs. Ja Cee Crull, an individual, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said Ja Cee Crull: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 31st day of January, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Buddy Brock, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Alex M. Mifflin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is to partition real property located in Pierce County, WA. Alex M. Mifflin, Steinacker Law PLLC, Plaintiff’s Attorney. 417 E Pioneer Ste. A Puyallup, WA 98372. (253) 242-3558. IDX-970719

January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7