CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on April 21, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. for City Manager Interviews at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. These meetings are open to the public. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time when called upon. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or jwestman@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-974223

March 30, 2023