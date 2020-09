City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

Summary of Ordinance 1658: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING, RENEWING THE SIX-MONTH MORATORIUM ADOPTED ON OCTOBER 8, 2019 AND EXTENDED ON MARCH 24, 2020 FOR AN ADDITIONAL SIX-MONTHS, PROHIBITING THE SUBMISSION OR ACCEPTANCE OF ANY DEVELOPMENT APPLICATIONS FOR NEW DEVELOPMENT, ADDITIONS, AND ALTERATIONS IN THE PROPERTY COMPRISED OF 44 ACRES, LOCATED AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE CITY, BOUNDED BY 19TH STREET WEST AND MILDRED STREET WEST, ZONED COMMERCIAL MIXED USE AND RESIDENTIAL-30, AND PROPOSED TO BE DESIGNATED AS A COUNTYWIDE CENTER IN THE COUNTYWIDE PLANNING POLICIES, SAID MORATORIUM TO BE IN EFFECT WHILE THE CITY PERFORMS THE ACTIVITIES DESCRIBED IN THIS ORDINANCE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

September 24, 2020