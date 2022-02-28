City of Fircrest-Conditional Use Permit

City of Fircrest

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing at 2:00 p.m. on March 22, 2022, to consider the application Conditional Use Permit to construct a new detached accessory dwelling unit at 1334 Coral Drive.

Applicant: Andrew Roeck, 416 Buena Vista Ave, Fircrest WA 98466

Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Interpreters, signers, or other auxiliary aids will be provided upon 48-hours advance notice. To submit written comments or ask questions: Jayne Westman, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; 253.564.8902; planning@cityoffircrest.net. Copies of the staff report and supporting documents materials will be available for public review at City Hall and on the website (www.cityoffircrest.net/applications) five days before the hearing. IDX-949452

February 28, March 14, 2022