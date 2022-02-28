Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store In Lakewood

Comcast opened a new Xfinity store in Lakewood to meet the growing needs of its local customers, who enjoy testing and learning about the latest technology in a retail environment. Located at 5605 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Suite A, Lakewood, WA 98499, the 2,400 square foot store offers Comcast’s industry-leading consumer products and services.

Customers at the new Xfinity store will find a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet.

For local businesses interested in utilizing the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store also has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with a subject matter expert.

The new Xfinity Store by Comcast Branded Partner is the latest example of the company’s investment made in Washington state. Comcast invested approximately $2 billion in its network technology and infrastructure statewide in the past six years. Comcast has 20 Xfinity retail locations throughout Washington and employs approximately 4,500 people across the state.

Store Information: The new Lakewood Xfinity store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find the nearest Xfinity store or device support center in Washington state, visit www.xfinity.com/local/wa.

– Comcast Washington