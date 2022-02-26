No. 21-2-05557-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Whitfield Palmer, III, Plaintiff

vs.

Daniel R. Rushton, Jane Doe Rushton, Robert R. Sears, Jane Doe Sears, Defendants

The State of Washington to the said, Daniel R. Rushton, Jane Doe Rushton, Robert R. Sears and Jane Doe Sears:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the 28th day of February, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Whitfield Palmer, III, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned plaintiff who is acting pro se, at his address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Quiet Title Action for Pierce County Parcy #012233-2026

Whitfield Palmer, III

15490 Cedar Park Rd SE

Olalla, WA 98359

IDX-949446

February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2022