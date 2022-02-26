No. 21-2-05557-7
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
Whitfield Palmer, III, Plaintiff
vs.
Daniel R. Rushton, Jane Doe Rushton, Robert R. Sears, Jane Doe Sears, Defendants
The State of Washington to the said, Daniel R. Rushton, Jane Doe Rushton, Robert R. Sears and Jane Doe Sears:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the 28th day of February, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Whitfield Palmer, III, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned plaintiff who is acting pro se, at his address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Quiet Title Action for Pierce County Parcy #012233-2026
Whitfield Palmer, III
15490 Cedar Park Rd SE
Olalla, WA 98359
IDX-949446
February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2022