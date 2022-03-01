Girls Ignited: Changemakers Summit 2022

Bainbridge Island, WA —(PR.com)— Changemakers Summit 2022 will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 10 am-11:30 am on Zoom. This free virtual event will feature a fireside chat and Q&A with girls and young women who are founders, entrepreneurs, activists, or in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields and 25 years old or younger. They live in Cyprus, Florida, Africa, New York, New Hampshire, and two in Washington State. Girl Ignited was founded by 17-year old founder Merrill Keating, who also founded The Power of 100 Girls and led TEDxBainbridgeIslandWomen and TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland.

In addition to Ms. Keating, panelists include:

Sophie Beren, CEO of The Conversationalist, the go-to destination for Gen Z, covered by Entrepreneur, Dazed, Huffington Post, Forbes, Elite Daily, and more.

Eleni Charitonos, the world’s first Cypriot analog astronaut, founder of Glasgow University Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, Royal Astronomical Society UK fellow, and participant in a LunAres mission in Poland and a 33-day mission at the Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (home to five successful long-duration NASA Mars simulation missions).

Rosalie Fish, a Cowlitz Tribe member, UW track & field runner, and activist who made international headlines when she painted a red handprint over her mouth, the fingers extending across her cheeks to honor the lives of missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW).

Caeley Looney, Founder/CEO of Reinvented Magazine – the nation’s first print magazine by and for girls and women in STEM, an aerospace engineer, maker, and mental health advocate.

Ellyanne Wanjiku, Africa’s youngest climate change ambassador and founder of Children With Nature, a nonprofit that partners with 80 public schools to produce fruit for food-insecure students and generate income through the sale of seedlings. Her efforts have led to the planting of 1.3 million trees in Kenya.

Parmis Mokhtari-Dizaji, the summit’s panel moderator, Youth Leadership Board president for Code Your Chances, and a sophomore at Phillips Exeter Academy.

Sponsors and Partners include Professional Options, The Power of 100 Girls, West Sound Technology Association, Etre Girls, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, Code Your Chances, and Whatever It Takes.

Registration is open to all audiences at https://bit.ly/changemakersEB, where additional information can be found. The Girls Ignited website is: http://girlsignited.org/.

