CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

PROPOSED SOLID WASTE RATE ADJUSTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on January 23, 2024, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on a proposed solid waste rate adjustment. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-989935

January 11, 2024