Re: Derrick P Oliver and Mark A Datskiy-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Derrick Preston Oliver and Mark Aleksandrovich Datskiy

Loan No: ******8321 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S)

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24.005(4) RCW Grantor: Derrick Preston Oliver and Mark Aleksandrovich Datskiy Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of Plaza RTL Trust Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: Fay Servicing, LLC Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 (206) 331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202204120238 Parcel Number(s): 764500-0310 Abbr. Legal Description: The N 65 ft of Lots 1 and 2, Blk 7, Sixth Avenue Bungalow Park, Vol 10, Pg 87, Pierce County, WA I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 2/2/2024, at 10:00 AM at At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTH 65 FEET OF LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 7 OF SIXTH AVENUE BUNGALOW PARK, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 87, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 4104 6TH AVE TACOMA Washington 98406 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/7/2022, recorded 4/12/2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202204120238, in Book —-, Page —- records of Pierce County, Washington, from Derrick Preston Oliver a Single Man and Mark Aleksandrovich Datskiy a Single Man, as Tenants in Common, as Grantor(s), to Modus Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Conventus LLC, a California Limited Liability Company (CFL License No. 60DBO-43745), as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of Plaza RTL Trust. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION – Commercial Loan Matured 5/1/2023 Note Dated: 4/7/2022 Note Amount: $463,500.00 Interest Paid To: 10/1/2022 Next Due Date: 11/1/2022 Maturity Date: 5/1/2023 BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES: DESCRIPTION – ADVANCE AMOUNT: 8/30/2023 Late Charge $1,796.04 8/30/2023 NSF/Other $60.00 8/30/2023 Recoverable Corporate Advances $3,287.88 10/9/2023 Escrow Advance $10,753.15 10/9/2023 Total Interest Amount $36,519.48 10/9/2023 Default Interest Accrued $70,297.92 ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS: 05/12/2023 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 05/12/2023 Record Assignment of Deed of Trust $18.00 05/12/2023 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 05/12/2023 T.S.G. Fee $1,343.22 05/12/2023 Trustee’s Fees $577.50 08/30/2023 Mailing Service Fee $19.20 10/09/2023 Trustee’s Fees $952.50 05/12/2023 Notice of Default Mailings $46.86 TOTAL DUE AS OF: 10/25/2023 $590,636.25 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $463,500.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2022, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/2/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/22/2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/22/2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/22/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS Derrick Preston Oliver 4104 6TH AVE TACOMA Washington 98406 Derrick Preston Oliver 4104 6TH Avenue Tacoma, WA 98406 Mark Aleksandrovich Datskiy 4104 6TH AVE TACOMA Washington 98406 Mark Aleksandrovich Datskiy 4104 6TH Avenue Tacoma, WA 98406 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of DERRICK PRESTON OLIVER 4104 6TH AVE TACOMA Washington 98406 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of MARK ALEKSANDROVICH DATSKIY 4104 6TH AVE TACOMA Washington 98406 by both first class and certified mail on 8/31/2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 8/31/2023 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTORS If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively, “Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligations referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the Property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (916) 939-0772 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED: 10/26/2023 Michelle Ghidotti, Esq. 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 331-3280 Fax: (949) 427-2732 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Successor Trustee, A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California ) )ss County of Orange ) On 11/1/2023 before me, Brittany Chappelle Armstrong, Notary Public personally appeared Michelle Ghidotti-Gonsalves, Esq as Successor Trustee who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature Brittany Chappelle Armstrong (Seal) BRITTANY CHAPPELLE ARMSTRONG Notary Public – California Orange County Commission # 2314747 My Comm. Expires Dec 6, 2023 NPP0442858 To: TACOMA DAILY INDEX 01/10/2024, 01/31/2024 IDX989803