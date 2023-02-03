Circulation Sweets Reviewed

Circulation Sweets are a cardiovascular candy supplement designed to help lower blood pressure and promote circulation.

By taking two Circulation Sweets gummies daily, you can purportedly “get soft but strong arteries” as part of a breakfast candy ritual, promoting healthy circulation and blood pressure.

Do Circulation Sweets live up to the hype? How do Circulation Sweets work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new gummies today in our review.

What Are Circulation Sweets?

Circulation Sweets are heart health gummies available exclusively online.

Marketed to older adults worried about their cardiovascular health, Circulation Sweets claim to promote healthy blood pressure and circulation as part of a “breakfast candy ritual.” By taking two gummies daily, you can purportedly use Harvard-backed science to enjoy soft, strong arteries.

Blood pressure medication can cause serious side effects – like low energy and motivation. Circulation Sweets is designed to help lower blood pressure naturally without side effects.

In fact, according to the official website, some hypertensive patients are able to stop taking certain blood pressure medication after taking Circulation Sweets gummies regularly.

Many people also like Circulation Sweets because it’s a sweet, daily treat. It’s easy to take, easy to carry on the go, and tastes great with low sugar and natural flavors.

Circulation Sweets is priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Circulation Sweets Benefits

According to the official website, Circulation Sweets can help with everything from blood pressure to sex to drive to energy and motivation.

In fact, the official website specifically claims Circulation Sweets “improve blood flow and decrease blood pressure” while also reducing inflammation, helping you lose weight, and promoting other effects.

Some of the benefits of taking two Circulation Sweets gummies daily, according to the official website, include:

Promote healthy blood pressure to help avoid major health problems

Get vibrant energy and extreme motivation all day long

Avoid feeling sluggish or tired all the time

Boost energy, sex drive, and mental clarity as part of a 23-second breakfast candy ritual

Reduce signs of premature aging

Reduce muscle pain and inflammation, maintain a healthy weight, and improve blood flow, among other benefits

Circulation Sweets are also available in a refreshing, tasty, strawberry flavor and feature just 4g of sugar per serving. They’re a tasty treat to promote health and wellness.

How Do Circulation Sweets Work?

Circulation Sweets work by raising nitric oxide levels in your body using a blend of natural ingredients. Each gummy contains a specific, doctor-formulated blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to raise nitric oxide.

Nitric oxide (NO) “acts like a muscle relaxer for your blood vessels,” according to the doctor who formulated Circulation Sweets. It softens and relaxes your blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through.

People with high blood pressure often have tight and constricted blood vessels. It takes more work for your blood to pump blood through these vessels.

By raising nitric oxide levels, you can make your blood vessels more flexible, lowering blood pressure naturally and easing the strain on your heart.

Who Created Circulation Sweets?

Many nutritional supplements are formulated by teams of marketers with limited experience treating disease or illness. Circulation Sweets, however, were created by Dr. Greg Smith, a doctor who also has a Master of Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Smith has served as a doctor for 30 years, including time in the emergency room. Previously, he was an aviator in the United States Navy.

Dr. Smith developed Circulation Sweets after encountering a difficult patient named Robert. Robert was struggling to control his blood pressure. Dr. Smith prescribed medication to lower Robert’s blood pressure, but it wasn’t working. Robert was experiencing dangerous side effects from the medication.

To make a long story short, Dr. Smith started to research natural, drug-free ways to lower blood pressure. His research led him to a specific blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to raise nitric oxide. Raising nitric oxide can make blood vessels flexible, expanding your blood vessels to lower blood pressure. Dr. Smith packaged these ingredients into convenient gummies. Today, anyone can take the gummies to enjoy similar benefits.

The Dangers of Blood Pressure Medication

Dr. Greg Smith and the Circulation Sweets team warn against the dangers of blood pressure medication.

Many doctors prescribe medication to lower blood pressure. However, this medication is associated with side effects and serious risks.

Some of the risks of taking blood pressure medication, according to Dr. Smith and his team, including:

Risk #1: You Start a Vicious Cycle of High Blood Pressure: According to Dr. Smith, you start “a high blood pressure vicious cycle” by having high blood pressure and taking medication. Many people have high blood pressure because of white coat syndrome. They temporarily have high blood pressure at the doctor’s office, leading doctors to prescribe medication. In reality, they only have high blood pressure at the doctor’s office, and now they also need to deal with the side effects of medication. It creates a vicious and unnecessary cycle.

Risk #2: Doctors Prescribe Blood Pressure Cocktails with More Side Effects: Many doctors prescribe multiple types of medication to lower blood pressure. As Dr. Smith explains, they “want to put out a match with a fire hose.” They prescribe multiple drugs to lower blood pressure, but these drugs also lead to unwanted side effects like low energy and dizziness. The more blood pressure medication you take, the greater your risk of experiencing side effects.

Risk #3: Your Life Starts to Revolve Around Medical Problems: Blood pressure medication can cause your life to revolve around your medical problems. You start planning trips and major life events around doctor’s appointments. You need to bring your medication with you everywhere you go. You start to fixate on your medical problems, which can make high blood pressure worse.

For all of these reasons and more, Dr. Smith claims he’s “sick” of prescribing pills to his patients, which is why he advises some of his patients take a gummy instead:

“My patients are sick of taking pills. I hear this all the time from my patients. And I get it, I am sick of it too. I know people who are taking 25-30 pills a day…that gets really old.”

For all of these reasons, Dr. Smith decided to make his supplement a tasty gummy. It’s fun, delicious, and easy to take daily. Instead of swallowing pills to naturally lower blood pressure, you can chew two gummies with breakfast each morning, according to Dr. Smith.

What to Expect After Taking Circulation Sweets

According to Dr. Smith and his team, people can experience the following effects after taking Circulation Sweets:

More Energy: Many people who take blood pressure medication have low energy. Circulation Sweets could allow you to stop taking your blood pressure medication, according to the official website ,which could lead to greater energy. Many blood pressure drugs ruin motivation and energy because they signal your heart to lower. This drops your blood pressure, but it can also make you feel lazy. Circulation Sweets, on the other hand, can boost energy and motivation by carrying vital nutrients throughout your body.

Naturally Lower Blood Pressure: The primary benefit of Circulation Sweets is to naturally lower blood pressure. Each gummy contains a blend of ingredients that “relaxes stiff blood vessels,” according to Dr. Smith, giving your blood “more room to flow” and “your blood pressure can come back down to normal levels.” In fact, Dr. Smith claims “you might even be able to come off of one or more medications” after taking his gummy daily because of the powerful effects the gummies have on blood pressure.

New and Rejuvenated Overall: Blood pressure medication can cause you to feel not like yourself. Many people feel rejuvenated when they start taking Circulation Sweets. Dr. Smith claims many of his patients “say they feel like a new person” after taking Circulation Sweets, for example.

All-Natural, Delicious Flavor: Circulation Sweets are tasty and easy to take daily. Instead of swallowing multiple uncomfortable pills each morning, you can enjoy an all-natural, delicious flavor. It’s like taking a candy – but with the added benefit of helping to naturally lower blood pressure.

Weight Loss & Other Benefits: “Many have lost weight” after taking Circulation Sweets, according to Dr. Smith. Others feel like they have greater control of their lives or that they’re having more fun again. Circulation Sweets can help you feel like yourself while enjoying a range of potential effects.

Circulation Sweets Ingredients

Circulation Sweets contain a blend of plant extracts, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and other ingredients to help naturally lower blood pressure.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Circulation Sweets and how they work, according to Dr. Smith and his formulation team:

S7: The flagship ingredient in Circulation Sweets is a trademarked formula called S7. S7 is a special blend of nutrients to raise nitric oxide levels and lower blood pressure. The S7 in Circulation Sweets, according to Dr. Smith, can lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and boost energy. S7 consists of a blend of coffee bean extract, green tea extract, turmeric extract, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli, and kale. Many of these ingredients are linked to heart health on their own. By combining ultra-concentrated versions of each ingredient into a single formula, you can support healthy blood pressure. The developers of S7 received a patent for their invention. Today, S7 is backed by several studies proving it works to raise nitric oxide and help lower blood pressure.

Beetroot Powder: Beetroot power has been linked to healthy blood pressure in multiple studies. Beetroot is rich with nitrates to increase nitric oxide (NO) production, working in a similar way to S7 to complement its effects and lower blood pressure naturally. Dr. Smith cites three double-blind, placebo-controlled studies showing beetroot powder lowered blood pressure to healthy levels.

Pomegranate Juice: Circulation Sweets contain pomegranate juice, which is often taken for similar reasons to beetroot powder. Pomegranate juice reduces oxidative stress on the heart, prevents buildup on artery walls, and gives gummies a delicious flavor. Like beetroot, pomegranate is backed by multiple studies showing it can help lower blood pressure naturally.

Vitamin B12, Potassium, and Other Vitamins & Minerals: Rounding out the Circulation Sweets formula are vitamin B12, potassium, and other vitamins and minerals. These nutrients give your body the ingredients you need to support healthy blood pressure and promote vibrant energy. These nutrients have crucial effects throughout your body,

Scientific Evidence for Circulation Sweets

Circulation Sweets were created by a medical doctor with direct experience treating cardiovascular concerns in patients. This gives Circulation Sweets added legitimacy over competing blood pressure supplements sold online today, as many were not created by medical doctors or others with formal medical experience. Dr. Smith and his team also cite over a dozen sources verifying Circulation Sweets’ benefits. We’ll review that evidence below to explore the science behind Circulation Sweets.

First, Dr. Smith and his team cite a 2015 study published in Hypertension showing dietary nitrate lowers blood pressure in patients with hypertension. Researchers found patients who took a daily nitrate supplement significantly lowered blood pressure compared to a placebo. Because of these results, researchers suggested nitrate supplementation could be an “affordable, readily-available, adjunctive treatment” in managing hypertension. Beetroot supplements are the most popular and common sources of nitrates, and Circulation Sweets contain beetroot.

In a 2018 study published in Biomolecules, researchers specifically studied the effects of beetroot juice on hypertension. Researchers reviewed evidence on beetroot juice and high blood pressure. Across 11 studies that met inclusion criteria, researchers found beetroot juice supplementation was a cost-effective strategy for reducing blood pressure in different populations. Researchers also praised beetroot juice for being an “easily found and cheap” dietary intervention that “could significantly decrease the risk of suffering cardiovascular events.”

Pomegranate juice, another ingredient in Circulation Sweets, could also help lower blood pressure. A 2017 study found pomegranate juice was backed by ample evidence suggesting it lower blood pressure. In that review, researchers found 8 randomized controlled trials that met inclusion criteria. Across these trials, pomegranate juice showed significant reductions in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure compared to a control group. On average, pomegranate juice lowered systolic blood pressure by 4.96 mmHg and diastolic by 2.01 mmHg. In a similar study, researchers found pomegranate juice could support cardiovascular health and overall health via its antioxidant and antiatherogenic effects.

Overall, the most science-backed ingredients in Circulation Sweets are pomegranate juice and beetroot juice, both of which are linked to naturally lower blood pressure in multiple studies. Studies show people who take beetroot or pomegranate juice daily may be able to lower blood pressure, naturally, compared to a placebo.

Circulation Sweets Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

According to the official Circulation Sweets website, many customers have significantly lowered blood pressure and stopped taking their prescription blood pressure medication after taking Circulation Sweets daily.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

One customer claims she can “feel my blood pressure drop” after taking the gummies, and she recommends the gummies to anyone who wants to stay healthy, claiming she loves the taste and energy she gets from all of the ingredients.

One 77-year old stopped taking 2 of his 3 blood pressure medications after taking Circulation Sweets (based on his doctor’s advice). That man’s doctor was “surprised” when he checked his readings and impressed by the results of the gummies.

Other customers were skeptical that Circulation Sweets would genuinely lower blood pressure, only to be impressed by the results.

Most customers also like the taste of the gummies, claiming they have a good flavor while being overwhelmingly sweet.

One 60-year old customer uses Circulation Sweets to help calm his nerves and blood pressure at his stressful job, claiming the gummy “helps a lot” with his nerves and blood pressure.

One 72-year old customer likes Circulation Sweets gummies because they “drop my blood pressure down really nice” while also boosting energy.

Some customers also like Circulation Sweets because they eat less candy, avoid sugar cravings, and eat healthier at breakfast with the gummies.

Overall, verified customers on the official Circulation Sweets website seem impressed by the results of the supplement, claiming it worked as advertised to significantly lower blood pressure – even lowering blood pressure to a point where doctors recommended they stop taking blood pressure medication.

Circulation Sweets Pricing

Circulation Sweets are priced at $69 per bottle. As part of a 2023 promotion, you can also save money by ordering multiple bottles, dropping the price as low as $34.50 per bottle.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Circulation Sweets online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $138 ($46 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$138 ($46 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $207 ($34.50 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

You can also add an additional product to your order to “double your blood pressure results,” according to the official website:

American Natural Super Reds (+$59): Available as an upsell on the Circulation Sweets checkout page, this supplement claims to naturally lower blood pressure using the power of beetroot, a fruit blend, and ashwagandha, among other ingredients. It comes in a raspberry lemonade flavor. Each tub contains 30 servings (30 scoops), with just 4g of natural fruit sugars per scoop. By adding American Natural Super Reds to your water or juice each morning, you can purportedly support healthy blood pressure all day long. It’s available at a special discounted rate with all purchases of Circulation Sweets.

Circulation Sweets Refund Policy

All Circulation Sweets purchases are backed by a lifetime moneyback guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with Circulation Sweets for any reason, at any time, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked – and there’s no need to return your items.

About Legendary Ventures

Circulation Sweets is manufactured by Legendary Ventures, a family-owned company based in Colorado. The company is best-known for HealthyLivingAssociation.com, which offers a range of health supplements, health and wellness articles, and more.

In addition to Circulation Sweets, popular products from the company include American Natural Superfood, American Natural Super Reds, Proflexoral Joint and Pain Relief, American Natural Collagen, Vitagenix Prostate Support, Purexanthin Anti-Aging Support, Soundwise Hearing Aids, and Blood Sugar Support Plus, among others.

You can contact Legendary Ventures and the Circulation Sweets customer service team via the following:

Email: chris@healthylivingassociation.com

chris@healthylivingassociation.com Phone: 1-800-599-3104

1-800-599-3104 Mailing Address: 1990 Depew Street #190690 Edgewater, CO 80214, United States

Legendary Ventures teamed up with a medical doctor named Dr. Greg Smith to create Circulation Sweets. The gummies were formulated by Dr. Smith, a Harvard-educated medical doctor who claims to have 30+ years of experience, including experience treating patients in emergency rooms. After prescribing blood pressure medication to patients over the years, Dr. Smith believed there was a better way to lower blood pressure naturally – so he created Circulation Sweets.

Final Word

Circulation Sweets are blood pressure support gummies created by a Harvard-educated medical doctor with 30+ years of experience.

After witnessing the side effects of blood pressure medication in patients, that doctor knew there was a better way – so he created a gummy with beetroot, pomegranate, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to help lower blood pressure naturally.

According to the official website, many people with high blood pressure have been able to stop taking certain medications after using Circulation Gummies, and many hypertensive patients take Circulation Sweets daily to promote healthy blood pressure.

To learn more about Circulation Sweets and how the gummies work, or to buy the gummies online today, visit the official website.

