Cause No. 23-2-08285-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ELK HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, L.L.C., A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Defendant(s).

TO: GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, L.L.C., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the common address is 862 LUND ST, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,648.35 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, Deember 8, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 67, ELK HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 30, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200707305003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 8000300670

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-988639

December 13, 20, 27, 2023 & January 3, 2024