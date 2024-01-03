Cause No.23-2-07460-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WATERS EDGE TOWN HOUSE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ANNETTE WILLIAMS AND JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: ANNETTE WILLIAMS AND JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7326 STEILACOOM BOULEVARD SW, #D-3, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $23,285.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 21, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma

Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma,

Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 3, BUILDING D, WATERS EDGE PHASE II, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 8803300219 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8803300220, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9000030060

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,

ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-989399

January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024