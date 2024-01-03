Cause No.23-2-07460-8
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
WATERS EDGE TOWN HOUSE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ANNETTE WILLIAMS AND JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: ANNETTE WILLIAMS AND JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7326 STEILACOOM BOULEVARD SW, #D-3, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $23,285.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 21, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma
Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma,
Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 3, BUILDING D, WATERS EDGE PHASE II, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 8803300219 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8803300220, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9000030060
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,
ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-989399
January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024