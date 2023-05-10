Cause No. 23-2-04477-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DRIFTWOOD POINT ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KENNETH A. TITUS, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: KENNETH A. TITUS, an individual, and JANE or JOHN DOE TITUS, an individual, spouses or registered domestic partners, and the marital or quasi-marital community composed thereof; PAMELA J. CAIN, an individual, and JOHN or JANE DOE CAIN, an individual, spouses or registered domestic partners, and the marital or quasi-marital community composed thereof, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 17909 25TH STREET CT E, LAKE TAPPS, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,294.83 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 2, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 77, BLOCK 2, LAKE TAPPS DRIFTWOOD POINT NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 18 OF PLATS, PAGE 34, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5050201410

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SOUND LEGAL PARTNERS, PLLC

STEPHEN M SMITH, ATTORNEY

7127 196TH ST SW, STE 202 LYNNWOOD, WA. 98036

(206)823-1040

IDX-976333

May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023