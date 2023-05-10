Cause No. 22-2-07790-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THU V. LE M.D., AND HUONG-MAI T VU, HUSBAND AND WIFE,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND “JANE DOE” WILLIAMS; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND “JANE DOE” WILLIAMS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1212 S 11th Street, Units 37 & 43, Tacoma, WA 98405.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $118,739.03 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 3, 2023.

ED TROYER,

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL NO. 1:

The west 70 feet of the south 3.75 feet of Lot 3 and the west 70 feet of the north 20 feet of Lot 4, block 1125, Thompson’s addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in volume 1 of plats at page 111, in Pierce County, Washington

SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel No.: 201125-0210

PARCEL NO. 2

The South 2 feet of the West 70 feet of Lot 8, the West 70 feet of Lot 9, and the North 9 feet of the West 70 feet of Lot 10, Block 1125, Thompson’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats at page 111, records of Pierce County, Auditor.

SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON

Tax Parcel No.: 201125-0170

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

STEPHEN M. HANSEN, ATTORNEY 1821 DOCK ST, STE 103 TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)302-5955

IDX-976427

May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023