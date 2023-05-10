Cause No. 22-2-07790-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THU V. LE M.D., AND HUONG-MAI T VU, HUSBAND AND WIFE,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND “JANE DOE” WILLIAMS; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY OF JAMES WILLIAMS AND “JANE DOE” WILLIAMS, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1212 S 11th Street, Units 37 & 43, Tacoma, WA 98405.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $118,739.03 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 3, 2023.
ED TROYER,
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL NO. 1:
The west 70 feet of the south 3.75 feet of Lot 3 and the west 70 feet of the north 20 feet of Lot 4, block 1125, Thompson’s addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in volume 1 of plats at page 111, in Pierce County, Washington
SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel No.: 201125-0210
PARCEL NO. 2
The South 2 feet of the West 70 feet of Lot 8, the West 70 feet of Lot 9, and the North 9 feet of the West 70 feet of Lot 10, Block 1125, Thompson’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats at page 111, records of Pierce County, Auditor.
SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel No.: 201125-0170
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
STEPHEN M. HANSEN, ATTORNEY 1821 DOCK ST, STE 103 TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)302-5955
IDX-976427
May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023