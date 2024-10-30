Cause No. 22-2-05464-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

REVERIE AT MARCATO OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JUNG E. SHIN AND JANE/JOHN DOE SHIN, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: JUNG E. SHIN AND JANE/JOHN DOE SHIN, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1501 TACOMA AVE S #506, TACOMA, WA 98402.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $32,682.84 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 24, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 506, REVERIE AT MARCATO, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200612011265, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200612015005, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9006930750

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

VF LAW

ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY

600 UNIVERSITY ST STE 2520 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)838-2660

IDX-1004543

October 30, November 6, 13, 20, 2024