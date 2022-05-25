Cause No. 21-2-08056-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RADIANCE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROSEMARY OLENGINSKI AND JOHN DOE OLENGINSKI, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,Defendant(s).

TO: ROSEMARY OLENGINSKI AND JOHN DOE OLENGINSKI, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6015 DISCOVERY STREET E, FIFE, WA 98424.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,058.99 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 13, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT(S) 429 OF RADIANCE DIVISION 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200510035006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025094290

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

IDX-955095

May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2022