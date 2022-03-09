Cause No. 21-2-05997-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THE HIGHLANDS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF APARTMENT OWNERS, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JAMES G. JOHNIGAN, JR. AND JANE DOE JOHNIGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE,
Defendant(s).
TO: JAMES G. JOHNIGAN, JR. AND JANE DOE JOHNIGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6018 N. 15TH STREET, UNIT E-101, TACOMA, WA 98406.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, April 8, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $44,504.55 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 3, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 101, BUILDING E OF THE HIGHLANDS PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 2945269 AND 2909461 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUM PLATS, AT PAGES 67 THROUGH 77, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 4486030290
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., ATTORNEYS AT LAW
TREVOR N. WHITE, ATTORNEY
PO BOX 1657 TACOMA, WA. 98401
(253)620-1500
IDX-950048
March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022