Cause No. 21-2-05997-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE HIGHLANDS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF APARTMENT OWNERS, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JAMES G. JOHNIGAN, JR. AND JANE DOE JOHNIGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE,

Defendant(s).

TO: JAMES G. JOHNIGAN, JR. AND JANE DOE JOHNIGAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6018 N. 15TH STREET, UNIT E-101, TACOMA, WA 98406.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $44,504.55 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 3, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 101, BUILDING E OF THE HIGHLANDS PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 2945269 AND 2909461 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUM PLATS, AT PAGES 67 THROUGH 77, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 4486030290

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., ATTORNEYS AT LAW

TREVOR N. WHITE, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 1657 TACOMA, WA. 98401

(253)620-1500

IDX-950048

March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022