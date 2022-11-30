Cause No. 21-2-05921-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
NORTHWEST LANDING RESIDENTIAL OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, A WASHINGTON MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: BRENT VAN MANEN AND JANE OR JOHN DOE VAN MANEN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 2107 HAMMOND AVE. #B8, DUPONT, WA 98327.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 6, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $6,932.15 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 23, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 8B, BUILDING 8, PALISADE PARK, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230465, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9710230466, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 9002240020
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PERYEA SILVER TAYLOR
BENNETT A. TAYLOR, ATTORNEY
1200 FIFTH AVE STE 1550 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)403-1933
IDX-967534
November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 2022