Cause No. 20-4-00089-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BARBARA J. ROGERS, INDIVIDUALLY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RONALD D. HAAVE, JR., INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD D. HAAVE, SR., Defendant(s).

TO: RONALD D. HAAVE, JR. AND HIS MARITAL ESTATE, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD D. HAAVE, SR., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 16311 PACIFIC AVE S, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $186,478.28 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 22, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOTS 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, AND 20, BLOCK 25, LAKE PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS, PAGE 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH THAT PORTION OF ALLEYS VACATED BY PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NO. 83-2-03556-8 WHICH ATTACH BY OPERATION OF LAW

PARCEL NO.: 5025002070

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

MICHAEL E. MCALEENAN,

ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-961497

August 24, 31, September 7, 14, 2022