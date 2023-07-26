Cause No. 20-4-00089-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BARBARA J. ROGERS, INDIVIDUALLY, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RONALD D. HAAVE, JR., INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD D. HAAVE, SR., Defendant(s).

TO: RONALD D. HAAVE, JR. AND HIS MARITAL ESTATE, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD D. HAAVE, SR., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $177,047.54 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 18, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

SECTION 28 TOWNSHIP 19 RANGE 03 QUARTER 21 LAKE PARK L 13 THRU 20 B 25 TOG/W W 8 FT ABUTT L 13 & NLY 8 FT ABUTT L 13 THRU 20 BEING ALLEY VAC BY CT DECREE 83-2-03556-8 DC3659SG 5/13/91BO.

PARCEL NO.: 5025002070

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

MICHAEL E. MCALEENAN,

ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-981125

July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2023