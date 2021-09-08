Cause No. 20-2-08161-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



RONALD BLAKE AND DAVID MOULDEN DBA RLB ENTERPRISES, LLC, A LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KARL ORENDORFF, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND WAYNE ORENDORFF, AN INDIVIDUAL, Defendant(s).

TO: KARL ORENDORFF AND WAYNE ORENDORFF, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7714 166TH STREET EAST, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $64,941.18 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 1, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

The East half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 4 East, Willamette Meridian, being Tract 34 of Survey No. 976, according to the Plat thereof recorded January 9, 1975 in Volume 10 of Surveys, Page 76, records of Pierce County Auditor, in Pierce County, Washington.

TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress .and utilities over, under and across the North 30 feet of Tracts 31, 32 and 33, and the South 30 feet of Tracts 36, 37 and 38 of Survey No. 976, according to Plat recorded January 9, 1975 in Volume 10 of Surveys, Page 76, records of Pierce County Auditor, in Pierce County, Washington.

ALSO TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over strip of land 60 feet In width, the center line of which is described as follows:

Beginning at a point 30 feet North of the Northwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 4 East, Willamette Meridian; THENCE South along the West line of said subdivision and the extension thereof to the Southwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 29 and the terminus of said center line, in Pierce County, Washington.

EXCEPT that portion thereof lying within said Tract 34.

ALSO TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities over, under and across the East 30 feet of the South half of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 4 East, Willamette Meridian, in Pierce County, Washington.

Situate In the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

PARCEL NO.: 0419292012

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

GREEN & NORWOOD PLLC

MATTHEW D. GREEN, ATTORNEY

2722 EASTLAKE AVE E, #350 SEATTLE, WA. 98102

(206)420-3486

IDX-937390

September 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021