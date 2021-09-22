CAUSE NO. 20-2-06918-9

WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(EIGHT-MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

NEW REZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, ITS SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND/OR ASSIGNS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS, ET AL, Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. VANOUS (IN REM ONLY), Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On August 5, 2021, the Court entered and In Rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) in favor of New Rez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, its successors in interest and/or assigns (“Plaintiff”) against the Defendants Unknown Heirs of Russell G. Vanous; State of Washington; and Occupants of the Premises (“Defendants”). The Judgment foreclosed the interest of all of the Defendants in and to the following described property commonly known 172 Elsa Street, Buckley, WA 98321 (“Property”) for the total sum of $422,207.93 (in rem) with interest thereon at the rate of 5.125% per annum beginning on July 30, 2021, until satisfied. The Property, situated in Pierce County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

LOT 1 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309070099, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER THE NORTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 140 FEET OF LOT 2 OF SAID SHORT PLAT.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel No. 3840000281

Commonly Known as: 172 Elsa Street, Buckley, WA 98321

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including the post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which the Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the Plaintiff endorsed upon the Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable PHILIP K SORENSEN Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 09/03/2021, in Tacoma, Washington.

KEVIN STOCK,

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

AMANDA PEREZ, DEPUTY CLERK

ENTERED JUDGMENT #21-9-02432-4

Presented by:

WRIGHT, FINLAY & ZAK, LLP

By: /s/ Joseph T. McCormick III,

WSBA # 48883

Attorneys for Plaintiff

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

The sale date has been set for November 5, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

WRIGHT FINLAY & ZAK,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

JOSEPH T. MCCORMICK III,

ATTORNEY

612 S. LUCILLE ST, STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(949) 477-5050

IDX-938218

September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021