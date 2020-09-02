Cause No. 20-2-06478-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



SADDLE CREEK HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOSEPH H. WHITE AND SHERI L. WHITE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: JOSEPH H. WHITE AND SHERI L. WHITE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4423 66TH AVENUE E, FIFE, WA 98424.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 16, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $6,596.63 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 25, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT(S) 382, SADDLE CREEK LOOP, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200608025001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025353820

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

MATTHEW G. STAMPER, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410

SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

IDX-907148

September 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020