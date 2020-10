Cause No. 19-2-10316-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NATIONAL LOAN ACQUISITIONS COMPANY, AN OREGON CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KLIP BIOTECHNOLOGIES, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; AND JOEL J. KLIPPERT AND LEEANN S. KLIPPERT, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HUSBAND AND WIFE,

Defendant(s).

TO: KLIP BIOTECHNOLOGIES, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; AND JOEL J. KLIPPERT AND LEEANN KLIPPERT, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10104 CANYON ROAD EAST, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $103,281.31 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 6, 2020.

BRENT J. BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 11 OF SHEA’S ACRE ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 4 OF PLATS AT PAGE 19, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

TOGETHER WITH THE WEST 10 FEET OF STREET ABUTTING THEREON AND ATTACHED TO SAID PROPERTY BY OPERATION OF LAW AS VACATED BY BOARD OF PIERCE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ON SEPTEMBER 7, 1900;

EXCEPT THE EAST 10 FEET THEREOF CONVEYED AND DEDICATED TO PIERCE COUNTY FOR RIGHT OF WAY FOR CANYON ROAD EAST (54TH AVENUE EAST) BY INSTRUMENT, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2400112, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT 11, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 11; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT, SOUTH 88°43’47” EAST 618.13 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 11; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT SOUTH 0°29’14” WEST 4.34 FEET TO AN EXISTING FENCE LINE; THENCE ALONG SAID FENCE LINE, NORTH 89°50’29” WEST 290.00 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89°48’10” WEST 193.79 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID FENCE LINE, NORTH 88°50’15” WEST 134.28 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST LINE, NORTH 0°24’48” EAST 15.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

(ALSO KNOWN AS LOT C OF PIERCE COUNTY BOUNDARY LINE AGREEMENT, RECORDED JANUARY 19, 2011 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 201101195001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR);

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 7565000321

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

EISENHOWER & CARLSON PLLC, ATTYS.

ALEXANDER S. KLEINBERG, ATTORNEY

1201 PACIFIC AVE STE 1200

TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)572-4500

IDX-910787

October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2020