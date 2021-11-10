Cause No. 19-2-07982-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CHONG S KOCHER, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
BOM SYE OH, Defendant(s).
TO: BOM SYE OH, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6532 PACIFIC AVE S, TACOMA, WA 98408.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 17, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $67,000.00 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 2, 2021.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOTS 14 TO 16 INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 26, MAP OF PACIFIC AVENUE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BLOCK 2 OF PLATS AT PAGE 32, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;
TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF THE ALLEY ABUTTING ON THE WEST VACATED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA, ORDINANCE NO. 15389 RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 1729612.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6615001600
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
DALLAS W. JOLLEY, JR.,
ATTORNEY AT LAW 3901 100TH ST SW, STE 1 LAKEWOOD, WA. 98499
(253)565-9300
IDX-942210
November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2021