Cause No. 19-2-07982-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CHONG S KOCHER, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BOM SYE OH, Defendant(s).

TO: BOM SYE OH, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6532 PACIFIC AVE S, TACOMA, WA 98408.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $67,000.00 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 2, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOTS 14 TO 16 INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 26, MAP OF PACIFIC AVENUE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BLOCK 2 OF PLATS AT PAGE 32, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

TOGETHER WITH THE EAST HALF OF THE ALLEY ABUTTING ON THE WEST VACATED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA, ORDINANCE NO. 15389 RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 1729612.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6615001600

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

DALLAS W. JOLLEY, JR.,

ATTORNEY AT LAW 3901 100TH ST SW, STE 1 LAKEWOOD, WA. 98499

(253)565-9300

IDX-942210

November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2021