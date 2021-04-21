CAUSE NO. 18-2-12132-4

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF AND WITH RESPECT TO AJAX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-C, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JACKIE A. BJORKMAN, AKA JACQUELINE ANN BJORKMAN, AKA, JACKIE BJORKMAN, AN INDIVIDUAL BELIEVED TO BE DECEASED, ET AL, Defendant(s).

TO: JACKIE A. BJORKMAN, AKA JACQUELINE ANN BJORKMAN, AKA, JACKIE BJORKMAN; ANY UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNER OF JACKIE A. BJORKMAN; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF JACKIE A. BJORKMAN, BELIEVED TO BE DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT; RAINIER MEADOWS DIVISION 4 OWNERS ASSOCIATION; RAINIER MEADOWS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; AND ALL PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, Judgment Debtor:

An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, In the above-entitled court, Plaintiff, secured a judgment and decree of foreclosure (“Judgment”) against Defendant JACKIE A. BJORKMAN, AKA JACQUELINE ANN BJORKMAN, AKA, JACKIE BJORKMAN; ANY UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNER OF JACKIE A. BJORKMAN; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF JACKIE A. BJORKMAN, BELIEVED TO BE DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT; RAINIER MEADOWS DIVISION 4 OWNERS ASSOCIATION; RAINIER MEADOWS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; AND ALL PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT in the amount of $330,116.28 together with interest at a rate of 4.250% per annum, $38.44 per diem from March 31, 2020, the day after interest good through on the Judgment, to October 19, 2020, the date of Judgment entry, a total of 202 days, in the amount of $7,764.88;

WHEREAS, post-judgment interest is accruing on $335,887.84 from October 19, 2020, until the date of the sale at 12% per annum, $110.43 per diem;

WHEREAS, the said Judgment is a foreclosure against all the Defendants herein of a deed of trust on the following described real property:

LOT 6, OF RAINIER MEADOWS DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED JULY 8, 1983 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8307080327, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

More Commonly Known As: 9009 159TH STREET EAST, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded that you proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the above described Property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment, interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the Property. The redemption period is 0 MONTHS. The Sheriff’s Notice of Sale shall be published in a publication of general circulation.

WITNESS THE HONORABLE PHILIP K SORENSEN, JUDGE of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court affixed this 30 day of March, 2021.

KEVIN STOCK, Superior Court Clerk

By Jerry Grabar, Deputy Clerk

Judgment Number 20-9-04088-7

THIS ORDER MAY BE EXTENDED UP TO 30 DAYS FOR PURPOSES OF SALE

The sale date has been set for June 11, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM

RENEE M. PARKER, ATTORNEY

1212 N WASHINGTON ST, STE 308 SPOKANE, WA 99201

(509)866-5375

IDX-925258

April 21, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021