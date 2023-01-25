Cause No. 07-2-07173-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
ANTHONY KRAMER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VERNON MERRILL, AND BARBARA MERRILL, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
LINDA L. ANDERSON, ET AL,
Defendant(s).
TO: LINDA L. ANDERSON AND PHILIP J. ANDERSON, SR., Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 105 KEY PENINSULA HWY SW, LAKEBAY, WA 98349.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $197,296.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, January 18, 2023.
ED TROYER,
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
SECTION 02 TOWNSHIP 20 RANGE 00
QUARTER 12 : L 1 OF SHORT PLAT 86-02-25-0296 TOG/W EASE
& RESTRICTIONS OF REC OUT OF 1-043 SEG X-0277 OO ES
PARCEL NO.: 0020025001
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
GREEN & NORWOOD PLLC
ELIZABETH HEBENER NORWOOD,
ATTORNEY
2284 W COMMODORE WAY,
STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98199
(206)420-3486
IDX-970150
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2023