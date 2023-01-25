Cause No. 07-2-07173-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANTHONY KRAMER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VERNON MERRILL, AND BARBARA MERRILL, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

LINDA L. ANDERSON, ET AL,

Defendant(s).

TO: LINDA L. ANDERSON AND PHILIP J. ANDERSON, SR., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 105 KEY PENINSULA HWY SW, LAKEBAY, WA 98349.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $197,296.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, January 18, 2023.

ED TROYER,

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

SECTION 02 TOWNSHIP 20 RANGE 00

QUARTER 12 : L 1 OF SHORT PLAT 86-02-25-0296 TOG/W EASE

& RESTRICTIONS OF REC OUT OF 1-043 SEG X-0277 OO ES

PARCEL NO.: 0020025001

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

GREEN & NORWOOD PLLC

ELIZABETH HEBENER NORWOOD,

ATTORNEY

2284 W COMMODORE WAY,

STE 300 SEATTLE, WA. 98199

(206)420-3486

IDX-970150

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2023