CardioShield Reviewed

To maintain a healthy body, it is important that your blood pressure remains within the normal range, i.e 120/80. However, even if you are seemingly healthy, your blood pressure might shoot up, and if you are not careful about it then it might get too late when you finally take notice.

High blood pressure is one of many health troubles that aging brings. You might be living a healthy life with a well-balanced diet and some exercise, but one fine day you might find yourself getting a heart attack simply because you have high blood pressure.

It often gets difficult to know your blood pressure has shot up before there is any visible consequence. Given the rise in blood pressure-related health issues, the market is now full of supplements that claim to lower your blood pressure and take care of your heart health.

However, it is not very wise to choose any supplement randomly based on their claims because a lot of times, manufacturers over-hype their products to increase their sales.

That is why we have presented this CardioShield review, an all-natural supplement that will help you to bring down your high blood pressure by working on the Rogue Blood Pressure Molecule.

In this review, we have focused on the key details of the supplement, including its pricing, ingredients, and possible side effects so that you can make an informed choice while making a purchase.

Let us look at the supplement briefly before going into detail:

Name of the supplement Cardio Shied Comes in the form of Easy to swallow pills Dosage Two pills a day Ingredients Vegetable magnesium Silicon di-oxide Vitamin C Vitamin B 12 Vitamin B 6 Hawthorn Green Tea Olive Leaf Garlic Benefits Lowers your blood pressure level Enhances energy level Takes care of overall health Price 1 bottle (30-day supply) $59 + free US shipping 3 bottles (90-day supply) $147 + free US shipping 6 bottles (180-day supply) $234 + free US shipping Money-back guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Side effects Since the supplement uses natural ingredients, the chances of being negatively affected by the supplement are very low. Where to buy Official website

What Is a Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield is a supplement made from natural ingredients that help to keep your blood pressure at a normal level by working the Rogue Blood Pressure Molecule.

Superoxide anion, often known as the rogue blood pressure molecule, has an impact on crucial proteins involved in vascular healing. This means that these molecules not only affect your arteries, blood vessels, and heart negatively but also prevent the arteries from getting healed.

Moreover, these molecules also slow down the production of Nitric Oxide, which is used by the body to control the blood vessels dilation. As a result, the blood pressure shoots up and causes various health issues.

The various natural ingredients present in the supplement work on these molecules and ensure that your blood pressure levels are brought down, and you are able to lead a happy and healthy life.

Cardio Shield was created primarily to combat the Superoxide Anion (Rogue Blood Pressure Molecule), the main contributor to high blood pressure. The supplement, by utilizing extracts from potent herbs like hawthorn, green tea, olive leaf, and garlic, delivers results.

It has been proven scientifically that all these natural ingredients work to support healthy blood pressure and shield your blood vessels from harm.

Since the supplement uses only organic elements, the chances of being negatively affected because of its usage are really low. That is why it can be used by people belonging to different age groups and irrespective of their gender.

What Are The Ingredients Used In Cardio Shield That Work?

Here is a detailed overview of some of the major ingredients in Cardio Shield:

Hibiscus Flower

The hibiscus flower is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other nutrients. It also contains the antioxidant anthocyanin, which helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The flowers are used in many dishes, including salads, desserts, drinks, and even ice cream!

The hibiscus flower has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. This means it can be used as an alternative treatment for heart disease and high blood pressure. In fact, some studies show that hibiscus flower extract may actually reduce blood pressure.

It’s important to note that hibiscus flowers contain caffeine, so they should not be consumed by pregnant women or people with certain medical conditions such as kidney problems.

Hibiscus flowers contain flavonoids called anthocyanins. These compounds work together to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause cell damage and inflammation. They are produced naturally during normal metabolism but can also be released when we exercise, smoke cigarettes, or eat foods containing trans fats.

Anthocyanins are powerful antioxidants that can prevent oxidation and inflammation. They also help to maintain healthy skin and hair. Anthocyanins are found in red fruits like strawberries and cherries.

Niacin

Niacin (also known as vitamin B3) is a water-soluble vitamin found naturally in foods like meat, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, and legumes. It is often added to food products because it improves the flavor and texture of processed meats and dairy products.

Niacin is essential for healthy skin, hair, nails, and muscles. It is also necessary for the proper functioning of your brain and nervous system.

Niacin deficiency can cause serious health issues such as peeling skin, dry hair, brittle fingernails, and muscle pain. However, taking too much niacin can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, flushing, and stomach upset.

Niacin works by helping your body use fats properly. When you eat carbohydrates, your body converts them into glucose. Glucose is then stored as glycogen in your liver and muscles. Glycogen stores are released when needed to provide energy for exercise or physical activity.

When you don’t get enough niacin, your body doesn’t convert carbs into glucose. Instead, it uses up its glycogen stores quickly. As a result, you feel tired and weak. You may also experience headaches, dizziness, and irritability.

Folate

Folic acid, also called folate, is one of several types of B vitamins. Like most B vitamins, folic acid plays a role in maintaining good health.

Folic acid is especially important during pregnancy. A lack of folic acid during early development can cause birth defects. Babies born without folic acid tend to have smaller heads, spines, and brains than those who were given adequate amounts of this nutrient.

Folic acid also supports the growth and repair of cells throughout your body. It’s vital for cell division and DNA synthesis.

Folate helps your body to make new red blood cells. Without sufficient folate, your body cannot produce enough hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen around your bloodstream.

This leads to low iron levels and fatigue. If you’re deficient in folate, you may develop anemia. Anemia causes weakness, shortness of breath, and lightheadedness.

You need about 400 mcg of folate per day. Most multivitamins include 100 mcg of folate.

Olive Leaf

The olive leaf contains antioxidants that protect against free radical damage. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can harm your body. They play a role in aging, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and other diseases.

Antioxidants neutralize these harmful compounds. Olive leaves are rich in polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. Polyphenols are also present in tea, wine, chocolate, and dark fruits like plums, prunes, and blackberries.

Studies suggest that consuming olive oil regularly may lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart attacks. Olive oil is also beneficial for weight loss.

In addition to being a source of fat-burning nutrients, olive oil has many other benefits. It can help relieve joint inflammation, ease digestion, boost immunity, fight infections, and reduce high blood pressure.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is another antioxidant found in olive oil. Vitamin C is essential for building collagen, a substance that strengthens connective tissue in your body. Collagen keeps your joints flexible and healthy.

It also protects your arteries from plaque buildup. Plaque build-ups clog your arteries and restrict blood flow. This increases your risk of stroke, heart attack, and peripheral vascular disease.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that people with higher vitamin C intake had less atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

Other studies show that vitamin C reduces the risk of developing coronary artery disease. In fact, some experts believe that vitamin C supplements may be more effective at preventing heart problems than statins (drugs used to treat high cholesterol).

Hawthorne Berries

Hawthorn berries contain flavonoids, substances that support cardiovascular health. Hawthorn berries are also known as “heart medicine.”

Flavonoids are antioxidants that protect your heart by reducing oxidative stress on your cells. Oxidative stress occurs when there is too much free radical activity within your body.

Free radicals are unstable molecules that damage your cells. When you eat foods containing flavonoids, they bind to free radicals before they can do any damage.

These protective effects are particularly helpful for women who experience menopause symptoms. Studies show that flavonoid-rich foods such as hawthorn berries may help to alleviate hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause.

Research suggests that eating foods rich in flavonoids may also protect your heart after a heart attack or stroke. Flavonoids have been shown to promote healing and repair damaged tissues.

Juniper Berries

Juniper berries are an excellent source of anthocyanin, a compound that supports cardiovascular health. Anthocyanin helps keep your blood vessels clean and clear of plaque.

Plaque builds up inside your arteries over time. As it accumulates, it narrows your blood vessels and restricts blood flow. This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Anthocyanin also lowers bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. These fats contribute to plaque buildup in your arteries.

The anthocyanin in juniper berries may also help prevent strokes. A study published in Stroke shows that people who ate blueberry juice daily were less likely to suffer a second stroke.

In addition to its powerful antioxidant properties, juniper berries contain compounds called lignans. Lignans are phytoestrogens, which means they mimic estrogen in your body.

Estrogen plays an important role in maintaining bone density and protecting against osteoporosis. Estrogen also helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Lignans may work similarly to estrogen. They may help prevent osteoporosis, lower cholesterol levels, and protect against breast cancer.

However, not all research indicates that lignans play these roles. Some studies suggest that they may actually increase your risk of certain cancers.

Garlic Bulb

Garlic bulbs are packed with nutrients that support cardiovascular health. Garlic bulbs contain vitamins B6 and E, minerals like magnesium, potassium, calcium, and other beneficial plant chemicals.

Vitamin B6 promotes good circulation and keeps your blood pressure under control. Vitamin E protects your cell membranes from oxidation, which helps reduce inflammation. Magnesium helps relax your muscles and nerves. Potassium strengthens your bones and teeth. Calcium improves your immune system response.

It is believed that garlic’s active ingredient, allicin, has anti-inflammatory properties. Allicin is formed during the cooking process. It is released into your bloodstream when you chew or crush fresh garlic cloves.

Allicin is broken down into two substances: diallyl sulfide (DAS) and S-allyl cysteine (SAC). DAS appears to be more effective than SAC at supporting cardiovascular health.

Studies show that consuming garlic regularly reduces high blood pressure. One study found that people who consumed 1 clove of raw garlic per day had significantly lower systolic blood pressures compared to those who did not consume garlic.

Benefits Of Using Cardio Shield – What Are The Advantages?

There are a number of benefits mentioned on various CardioShield reviews on their official website by real users of this product. Detailed explanations of some of these advantages follow:

Helps To Reduce Blood Pressure:

The key benefit of consuming this supplement is that your blood pressure levels will be kept within a healthy range. High blood pressure levels might have various negative effects on your health.

However, the natural ingredients used in the supplement will ensure that you do not have to worry about your BP, and you can lead a stress-free and healthy life. High BP often affects your heart health, and therefore, consuming the supplement will also help you to maintain cardiovascular health.

Enhances Energy Levels:

Though the supplement works primarily to keep your blood pressure levels balanced, using the supplement will also help you to become more energetic and active.

Regular consumption of the supplement will ensure that your body feels better and you are able to go through your day in a more efficient and productive way.

Pricing – How Much Does It Cost?

The makers of the supplement have tried to keep the price within an affordable range so that more people can get access to it. Let us look at the pricing details of the supplement.

1 bottle (30-day supply) $59 + free US shipping

3 bottles (90-day supply) $147 + free US shipping

6 bottles (180-day supply) $234 + free US shipping.

Where Can You Buy Cardio Shield?

You can purchase the supplement from the official website. It is advisable that you purchase the supplement only from the official site to avoid being cheated with fake products and higher prices.

Trying to purchase the supplement from another site might get you scammed, and you might end up receiving fake and effective supplements. However, buying them from the official site will ensure that you receive genuine products and that too at the best discount rates.

Dosage – How Much Should You Consume?

For ensuring the best results, you should consume one capsule twice per day. It is not advisable to consume more than two capsules a day because that might bring forth unwanted results.

A user might think that consuming more pills will lead to better and faster effects. However, that is not true. Exceeding the dosage recommendations might cause unwanted and unforeseen health issues and cause further complications.

What Is The Refund Policy?

No matter how effective a supplement is, it might not have the same effects on everyone. The same rule applies to Cardio Shield. Despite providing positive results to a huge number of consumers, it might fail to work on some.

The manufacturers of the supplement understand this, and that is why the product comes with a money-back guarantee of 180 days. This means that if you have been using the supplement for a while and are not satisfied with the results, then you will get your money back within 180 days of the purchase.

Such a refund policy ensures that you are not putting yourself at any financial risk when you decide to buy the supplement. Your investment would be safe as you will be able to get a complete refund in case the product fails to deliver what it promised.

Side Effects – Can You Be Negatively Affected?

Because of the usage of natural ingredients, the chances of being negatively affected by the supplement are really low. Moreover, even if you are already on medication then, you can also consume this supplement without having to worry about the side effects.

The organic ingredients of the supplement make it safe for people of different ages, and both men and women can consume the supplement effectively and safely. Even if you have had a heart attack previously, then also you can consume it without having to worry about any unforeseen outcomes.

Conclusion – Is Cardio Shield Worth It?

If you have been suffering from high blood pressure and have tried different ways to lower it but have failed, then you should go for this supplement. It contains natural ingredients, the supplement will address the root cause of the issue and will ensure that your blood pressure level is brought down.

Consuming the supplement will also ensure that you have an energetic and healthy life that is free of stress and various cardiovascular issues.

