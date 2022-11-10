Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 16, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura RSX

03 Audi A4

00 Buick Century

94 Buick Lesabre

11 Chevy Equinox

97 Chevy Tahoe

14 Chry 300

02 Dodge Neo

85 Dodge Ram

97 Ford Econoline

? Ford Crown Vic

97 Ford F150

98 Ford F150

76 Ford F600

95 Ford Mustang

02 GMC Sierra

02 Honda Accord

15 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

72 Pontiac Cat

15 Toyota Scion

70 Travel Trailer

01 VW Jetta

