Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 16, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura RSX
03 Audi A4
00 Buick Century
94 Buick Lesabre
11 Chevy Equinox
97 Chevy Tahoe
14 Chry 300
02 Dodge Neo
85 Dodge Ram
97 Ford Econoline
? Ford Crown Vic
97 Ford F150
98 Ford F150
76 Ford F600
95 Ford Mustang
02 GMC Sierra
02 Honda Accord
15 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
72 Pontiac Cat
15 Toyota Scion
70 Travel Trailer
01 VW Jetta
IDX-966605
November 10, 2022