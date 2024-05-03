Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 8, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

95 Cadi DeVille

11 Cadi DTS

95 Chevy El Camino

07 Chevy Equinox

81 Chevy Craft Trailer RV

09 Dodge Caravan

13 Ford Escape 95 Ford Explorer

17 Ford F350

10 Ford Flex

13 Ford Fusion

99 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

07 Honda Civic 05 Kia Sedona

15 Kia Soul

07 Kia Spectra

89 Mazda B2200

02 Nissan Altima

01 Subaru Legacy

06 Subaru Legacy

11 Subaru Outback

08 Toyota Camry

89 Travel Trailer

07 VW Beetle

79 Yamaha Motorcycle

