Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 8, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
95 Cadi DeVille
11 Cadi DTS
95 Chevy El Camino
07 Chevy Equinox
81 Chevy Craft Trailer RV
09 Dodge Caravan
13 Ford Escape 95 Ford Explorer
17 Ford F350
10 Ford Flex
13 Ford Fusion
99 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
07 Honda Civic 05 Kia Sedona
15 Kia Soul
07 Kia Spectra
89 Mazda B2200
02 Nissan Altima
01 Subaru Legacy
06 Subaru Legacy
11 Subaru Outback
08 Toyota Camry
89 Travel Trailer
07 VW Beetle
79 Yamaha Motorcycle
May 3, 2024