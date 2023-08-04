Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 9, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4

? Boat ?

89 Cadi BHM

11 Chevy Camaro

98 Chevy Cavalier

88 Chevy GMT400

03 Chevy Impala

01 Chevy Silverado

81 Coach 22/MH

94 Dodge Dakota

04 EZLD Trailer

03 Ford Expo

98 Ford Expo

97 Ford F150

04 Ford Mustang

93 Ford Ranger

94 Ford Ranger

94 Ford Ranger

02 Ford Windstar

91 Honda Civic

98 Honda Civic

14 Hyun Elantra

21 Hyun Palisade

88 ITAS Sundancer

13 Jeep Wrangler

18 Kia Optima

03 Kia Rio

20 Kia Soul

02 Kia Spectra

19 Kia Sportage

02 Mazda MPV

99 Merz E

07 Subaru Impreza

01 Toyota Camry

85 Toyota Celica

18 VW TSI

