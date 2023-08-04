Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 9, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4
? Boat ?
89 Cadi BHM
11 Chevy Camaro
98 Chevy Cavalier
88 Chevy GMT400
03 Chevy Impala
01 Chevy Silverado
81 Coach 22/MH
94 Dodge Dakota
04 EZLD Trailer
03 Ford Expo
98 Ford Expo
97 Ford F150
04 Ford Mustang
93 Ford Ranger
94 Ford Ranger
94 Ford Ranger
02 Ford Windstar
91 Honda Civic
98 Honda Civic
14 Hyun Elantra
21 Hyun Palisade
88 ITAS Sundancer
13 Jeep Wrangler
18 Kia Optima
03 Kia Rio
20 Kia Soul
02 Kia Spectra
19 Kia Sportage
02 Mazda MPV
99 Merz E
07 Subaru Impreza
01 Toyota Camry
85 Toyota Celica
18 VW TSI
IDX-981365
August 4, 2023